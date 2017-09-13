15 Marines Injured During Training Exercise at Camp Pendleton

Fifteen Marines were injured Wednesday during a training exercise involving an amphibious landing vehicle at Camp Pendleton, according to the Marine Corps.

The injured, from the 1st Marine Division, were participating in a battalion training operation about 9:33 a.m. when the accident occurred, the Marine Corps said.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, but Marine officials said in a statement that they were receiving medical treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marines and their families as they receive medical care,” the statement said.

