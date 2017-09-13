Bay Area Air Regulators Cite Russian Diplomats for Mysterious Smoke Over Now-Shuttered Consular Office

Russian diplomats were cited this week for violating Bay Area burning restrictions after smoke was seen billowing from their consular office in San Francisco, a day before it was closed under federal order.

Regulators with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District do not know what diplomats were burning that produced the thick, black smoke on Sept. 1, but they don’t believe it was firewood, said agency spokeswoman Lisa Fasano.

The district’s air emission regulations prohibit residents from burning garbage or other materials in wood-burning fireplaces.

On Tuesday, Fasano said, the district sent a notice of violation to the now-shuttered consular office in the 2700 block of Green Street. She said district officials are hoping the notice will be forwarded to the diplomats’ new mailing address.

