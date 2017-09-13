Burbank Students Allege School District’s Dress Code Is Sexist Against Girls

Some local high school students are challenging Burbank Unified’s dress code, saying it is sexist against girls, and they are planning to survey parents, teachers and students on how to amend the policy.

Eight students from Burroughs and Burbank high schools shared their personal experiences dealing with the dress code during the public-comment period of a Burbank school board meeting last week.

According to the policy, clothing must not “detract from the academic environment” and cannot promote the use of illegal substances, alcohol and should be void of profanity and violence. Low-cut tops, spaghetti-strap shirts, short skirts and short shorts are not permitted, nor are beanies and hats.

If a student wears inappropriate clothing, they are asked to change or a parent is asked to bring appropriate clothing.

