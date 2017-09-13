Car-to-Car Shooting in South L.A. Ends in Crash, 5 in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating a car-to-car shooting and crash in South Los Angeles that left several people hospitalized Wednesday morning.

The initial incident occurred near the intersection of West 51st and South Hoover streets in the Vermont Square neighborhood, where video showed a parked SUV with several bullet holes.

A shooting at the location was reported about 4:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Herrera said.

Police did not say how many people were inside the SUV at the time of the shooting, but one person suffered gunshot wounds, Herrera said. Their condition was unknown.

Dozens of evidence markers were later seen surrounding bullet casings in the street.

Responding officers saw a vehicle fleeing the scene and pursued it to West 67th Street and South Broadway in the Florence neighborhood, where it crashed, Herrera said.

Five people inside the vehicle were taken into custody, including one with a gunshot wound who was transported, Herrera said.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.