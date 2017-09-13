Coroner’s Officials Investigating Death of 26-Year-Old UCLA Graduate Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County coroner’s officials are investigating the death of a 26-year-old UCLA student in a graduate apartment complex.

Officials don’t believe the woman’s death was a suicide, nor do they suspect foul play, said UCLA spokesman Tod Tamberg.

Coroner’s investigators were called to the complex at 11000 Weyburn Drive shortly after 7 p.m.Wednesday.

It’s unclear when the woman died or how her body was discovered. She was not identified.

