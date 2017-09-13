IOC Officially Announces Los Angeles as Host City of 2028 Games

Posted 11:14 AM, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:36AM, September 13, 2017

Los Angeles’ rollercoaster campaign to host the Olympics — an effort marked by early defeat and last-second negotiations — reached its conclusion Wednesday when the city was formally awarded the 2028 Summer Games.

Eric Garcetti speaks during the official announcement for the host city's of the 2024 and 2028 Olympic games. (Credit: CNN)

Eric Garcetti speaks during the official announcement for the host city’s of the 2024 and 2028 Olympic games. (Credit: CNN)

International Olympic Committee members, by a unanimous show of hands, voted their approval at a session in Lima, Peru, ending an unusual bid competition that resulted in two winners as Paris was simultaneously given the 2024 Games.

“Everyone connected with LA 2028 is thrilled to be part of this win-win-win scenario for the Olympic movement,” bid leader Casey Wasserman said in a statement. “Together, L.A., Paris and the IOC will demonstrate the Games’ enduring value to host communities.”

Immediately after the vote, Mayor Eric Garcetti signed the controversial “host city contract,” promising the city government will serve as a financial backstop, paying off any debts should the estimated $5.3-billion sporting event run over budget.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories