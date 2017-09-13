LAPD Patrol Car Crashes Into 3 Other Vehicles While Responding to Shooting in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An LAPD patrol car slammed into three other vehicles while responding to an active shooting in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South L.A., officials said.

The crash happened while police were responding to a "shooting in progress" shooting near Western Avenue and 45th Street, officials said. Two officers were transported for medical treatment and a driver in one of the other cars was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

The three other vehicles involved the crash include a pick-up truck, a Jaguar and a Volkswagen, authorities said.

Nelson, who declined to give his last name, was driving the pick-up truck when the crash happened.

"They were speeding so I guess the car lost control," he said of the LAPD patrol car.

"It was one [vehicle] after another one, and I was the last one to get hit," he said.

His wife happened to be driving by when she spotted the scene.

"My heart was beating so badly," she said. "We thank God that we're alive."

One person involved in the shooting that LAPD were responding to was hit and transported for medical care, officials said, while the suspects in that incident are still at large.