Suspect Arrested in Connection With ‘Suspicious’ Death of Whittier Woman: Police

A man who was sought as a “person of interest” in the “suspicious” death of a Whittier woman has been arrested and is now considered a suspect in the case, police said Wednesday morning.

Rafael Castillo, 56, was taken to a police station for questioning following a traffic stop, according to Whittier Police Department Sgt. Dominic Iraldo.

Castillo was subsequently arrested, and Iraldo said he is suspected in the death of 54-year-old Sandra Polanco, whose body was discovered in the 11700 block of Floral Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters had responded to an assault or abuse call at the residence, where they found the deceased woman.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

Neighbors told KTLA Castillo and Polanco were a couple who lived together.

Castillo “seemed like a nice guy,” neighbor Guillermo Cedno said.

“He introduced himself when I first moved in,” Cedno said. “He said, ‘I live right here in the front. If you ever need anything — I’m here.'”

Another neighbor who was friends with Polanco described her as a “very caring,” “very nice” woman who was “really funny.”

Police have not elaborated on the relationship, confirming only that the pair knew one another.

No additional information has been released about the case.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.