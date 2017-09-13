Man Stabbed From Behind by 2 Men in Fullerton While He Is Crossing The Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was stabbed by two other men in Fullerton when he was walking across the street in broad daylight Wednesday morning, officials said.

The attack happened at about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Cornell and East Commonwealth Avenues, officials said. The victim, a man in his 30s, told authorities he was simply crossing the street when two men started stabbing him from behind.

The two attackers are both described by police as Hispanic men in their early 20s. After the stabbing, they both ran from the scene and are still at large.

Sgt. Jon Radus of the Fullerton Police Department said the victim was stabbed "without provocation."

Some of the people who live in the neighborhood where the attack happened told KTLA that the scene of the crime is typically a quiet community.

"This is a nice neighborhood," Jason Rzepka, a neighbor, said. "We have lots of children."

The victim said he did not recognize his attackers and does not know anyone who would want to harm him, according to investigators.

Police said the crime does not appear to be gang-related.