Man Collapses, Others Get Sick After Eating Co-Worker’s Food in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A handful of people became sick Tuesday at a pharmaceutical company in the Sorrento Valley neighborhood of San Diego, according to fire officials.

The people fell ill after eating food that a co-worker brought to the office at Inovio Pharmaceuticals, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman told KTLA sister station KSWB.

A 60-year-old man collapsed outside the business, she said. Medics took him to a trauma center. His condition unknown, the San Diego television station reported.

Another person was taken to a hospital and two others also sought medical treatment.

The dish in question was a shrimp casserole, according to the San Diego Union Tribune, but it was unclear if it was the shellfish or something else caused the illnesses.