McDonald’s Employee Flushes Newborn Down Toilet After Giving Birth at Bay Area Restaurant: DA

A McDonald’s cashier is facing an attempted murder charge after giving birth to a boy while at work and then trying to flush the newborn down a toilet inside the Redwood City restaurant, prosecutors said.

Sarah Lockner was working as a cashier at the McDonald’s restaurant on Chestnut Street on the evening of Sept. 4 when she complained of stomach pain, according to the San Mateo County district attorney’s office.

During her night shift, prosecutors said, the 25-year-old Redwood City woman visited the restaurant’s bathroom multiple times, to the concern of a co-worker.

When the co-worker entered the bathroom to check on Lockner, prosecutors said, there was blood on the floor.

