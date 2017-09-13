National Drive Electric Week- The Chevy Volt & The Chevy Bolt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles to begin her series of reports for this, NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK, is a nationwide celebration to heighten awareness of today's widespread availability of plug-in vehicles and highlight the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more.

Officials with Plug-In America say electric vehicles are fun to drive, are less expensive and more convenient to fuel than gasoline vehicles, are better for the environment, promote local jobs, and reduce our dependence on foreign oil. Today, Gayle learned about the electric vehicles manufactured by Chevrolet at Felix Chevrolet, 3330 South Figueroa Street, downtown Los Angeles, CA 90007, (213) 290-1925.

Started in 2011 as National Plug In Day with the simple idea to hold simultaneous events across the country on the same day, by popular demand, event organizers have expanded to an entire week of events and changed the name to emphasize the thing they want all of us to do: drive electric.

Plug In America, Sierra Club, and the Electric Auto Association serve as the national team providing support to the events throughout the country.

There are NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK events happening all week around the country and the world.:

Saturday, September 16th, 2017

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

St. Johns United Methodist Church

Watts

Saturday, September 16th, 2017

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Harbor Gateway Transit Center

Gardena

Sunday, September 17th, 2017

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

California Lemon Festival, Goleta

In Los Angeles, we can visit and volunteer:

Saturday, September 16th, 2017

10am-to-3pm

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 North Spring Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Experience the excitement of driving a range of EVs

•Get an up-close look at the next-generation Nissan LEAF® at one of its first public appearances

•Talk to EV owners who already have made the switch

•Learn about the "Charge Up L.A." rebate program for home and workplace charging infrastructure

•Discover BlueLA, an all-electric car sharing service coming to Los Angeles

•Find out more about EV federal and state incentives and solar power

•Bring the family to enjoy kids' activities, food trucks, vendors, EV displays and lots of fun!

*The first 600 test drivers get FREE coupons for food from participating food trucks

*Valid driver license is required to test drive vehicles

If you already own an electric vehicle, you’re invited to come put your car on display in the EV Tailgate Community, where you can talk with other EV owners and drivers who want to find out about what it's like to own an EV.

To find a NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK event near YOU, please check the website.

National Drive Electric Week 2017

Now through September 17th

Nationwide Events

