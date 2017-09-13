Police Involved in Standoff With Man Suspected in Downtown L.A. Sword Attack

A man who allegedly stabbed someone with a sword in downtown Los Angeles is refusing to leave his apartment, prompting an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday.

The incident began about 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and Los Angeles street.

The suspect walked out of an apartment building and attacked a man who was walking with a woman in the area, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Herrera confirmed.

The unidentified victim told police he was stabbed with a sword before the attacker went back into the apartment and building and barricaded himself.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson for the LAPD said.

No details about what happened to the woman following the attack were immediately available.

It was unclear if there was any prior relationship between the attacker, the victim and the woman.

The standoff was still underway as of 9:40 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.