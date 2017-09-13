Police Search for Thief Who Stole 82-Year-Old Woman’s Purse as She Shopped at Burbank Market

Posted 2:06 PM, September 13, 2017, by

Burbank police are searching for a thief who stole an 82-year-old woman's purse from her electric scooter as she shopped at a grocery store in Burbank, police said Wednesday. Elizabeth Espinosa reports from Burbank for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 13, 2017.