Celebrity Chef and Best Selling author Jamie Geller joined us live with a new twist on classic Rosh Hashanah recipes. Known as the “Queen of Kosher” (CBS), Jamie is one of the most sought-after Jewish food and lifestyle personalities worldwide. For more information on Jamie, including the complete recipes mentioned in the segment, visit her website. You can also follow her on social media or check out her youtube channel.
Rosh Hashanah Recipes With the Queen of Kosher, Chef Jamie Geller
