Suge Knight’s Fiancee and Business Partner Sold TMZ Sealed Videos Related to Murder Trial, L.A. Prosecutors Charge

Former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight’s fiancee and business partner were each charged with violating a court order by selling sealed evidence related to his murder trial — a grainy surveillance video of Knight plowing his red truck into two men — to TMZ, officials said.

A grand jury in July indicted Toi-Lin Kelly, 36, and Mark Blankenship, 57, on one felony count each of conspiracy to violate a court order, conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to commit grand theft, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. The indictment was unsealed Wednesday.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty; Blankenship has not been arraigned.

The charges mark the latest twist in Knight’s bizarre legal saga, which has dragged on for more than two years as prosecutors continue to raise new allegations against the former impresario and his associates.

