Man Jumping Rooftops in La Puente Is Thrown Off One By 83-Year-Old Resident After Nearly 5-Hour-Long Police Standoff

A man who was jumping rooftops in La Puente, evading police for nearly five hours, was finally stopped when a man who lives in the home he was on top of actually climbed up and threw him off the roof.

The moment was captured in a cell phone video that shows 83-year-old Wilford Burgess climbing up a ladder onto the roof of his home, first approaching the man and then pushing him off.

It all started when Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies received a call from someone who said they were being followed around 6:30 a.m. in the 14100 block of Beckner Street, officials said. From that call, authorities eventually discovered a man jumping from one rooftop to another as he fled from police.

The roof-jumping went on for several hours as police even brought in a crisis negotiator to try convincing him to come down, officials said.

"He wasn’t staying in one place," Burgess said, describing the man's movement from home to home. "He’d be on one edge and then around on the other parts."

After being on Burgess' roof for about an hour or so, Burgess said he felt it was time to try taking matters into his own hands. He decided to bring out a ladder and climb up there himself.

"He’d been up there too long," Burgess said. "I figured ... if they can’t get him off, I can."

Burgess' grandaughter, Ashley Wrenn, captured the whole scene on video. She said she isn't surprised her elderly grandfather did what he did.

"He's like the strongest person in our family. I mean, he keeps us all together ... it wasn't a surprise to us. That's papa," she said, laughing.