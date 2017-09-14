3 Children Found Dead in West Sacramento Apartment After Domestic Violence Call: Police

Three children were found dead late Wednesday in a West Sacramento apartment, and police are searching for a man they described as a suspect in the slayings.

West Sacramento police received calls Wednesday night reporting a domestic violence incident as well as the possibility of deceased children inside the apartment near Jefferson Boulevard, Sgt. Roger Kinney told reporters.

Officers found the children and tried to perform life-saving care, he said. Firefighters soon arrived and also tried to revive them. But all three children were later pronounced dead, Kinney said.

“It’s very difficult, especially for the folks who are on scene,” he said.

