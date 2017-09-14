California Legislature Approves Bill to Create ‘Nonbinary’ Gender Option on Driver’s Licenses, Birth Certificates

A measure allowing Californians to select a third, non-binary gender option on their driver’s licenses and birth certificates is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.

The bill, Senate Bill 179, by Sen. Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) cleared the Senate Thursday without debate. Atkins and other backers of the measure have characterized it as an expansion of rights for transgender, intersex and other people who do not identify as male or female.

“Many of us have an ID that matches our gender presentation, and so showing it is hassle-free,” Atkins said in a statement. “But for Californians who have an ID that does not match their gender presentation, showing it at airports, in shops or to law enforcement can be extremely stressful and lead to harassment or a delay in completing a transaction. It doesn’t need to be this way.”

The Gender Recognition Act #SB179 has cleared the Senate on concurrence — on its way to the Governor! #transgender #nonbinary #intersex — Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) September 15, 2017

NEWS RELEASE: Assembly Passes Toni Atkins’ Gender Recognition Act, Advancing LGBTQ Civil Rights in California: https://t.co/pFbRRxqRHe pic.twitter.com/XS3WlA1Eta — Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) September 14, 2017