Deputy Arrested After Alleged On-Duty Criminal Misconduct, L.A. County Sheriff Dept. Says

A deputy has been arrested after being accused of “serious allegations of criminal misconduct while on-duty,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday morning.

No additional details about the arrest were immediately provided.

However, the L.A. Times, citing anonymous law enforcement sources, reported that the deputy was arrested “on suspicion of sexual assault under the color of authority” after an alleged incident involving a female jail inmate.

Authorities have not yet identified the deputy in the case.

The Sheriff’s Department has scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles, where Sheriff Jim McDonnell and other officials will discuss the circumstances surrounding the arrest, according to a news release.

