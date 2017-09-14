Style Expert and blogger of TheStyleEditrix.com Ashley Fultz joined us live with the must have fall fashions from Style Week OC. Style Week OC returns to Fashion Island again this year, Friday, September 15 & Saturday, September 16. This year, they have teamed up with Simply (@simply) and their definitive style experience will include two days of panel discussions with highly-acclaimed experts and influencers in fashion, beauty and home categories. In addition, there will be interactive experiences in each of those realms for customers throughout the center as well as in storeparties, hosted by their influencers. For more info on all of the looks today and to RSVP for Style Week OC head to Ashley’s website.
Fashion Island’s Style Week OC Preview of Fall Fashions
-
Back to School Fashions With Gap
-
Mimi G, Fashion & Lifestyle Blogger
-
Summer Denim Guide With @TheStyleEditrix
-
Stylish Outfits for Weddings With TheStyleEditrix’s Ashley Fultz
-
A Look at the Future of Virtual Reality
-
-
Trump Expected to Make Decision on Deferred Action Program as Early as This Week
-
L.A. Fleet Week #4 / The Last Day
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, August 27th, 2017
-
Celebrating Father’s Day With Matching Swimwear From Snapperrock.com
-
Fashion Rules to Break With The Zoe Report
-
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 22nd, 2017
-
Stylish Activewear For Young Girls & Tweens With ivivva by Lululemon
-
Popular French Fashion Blogger Dies After Whipped Cream Canister Explodes, Prompting Warning From Family