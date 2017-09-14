Fashion Island’s Style Week OC Preview of Fall Fashions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Style Expert and blogger of TheStyleEditrix.com Ashley Fultz joined us live with the must have fall fashions from Style Week OC. Style Week OC returns to Fashion Island again this year, Friday, September 15 & Saturday, September 16. This year, they have teamed up with Simply (@simply) and their definitive style experience will include two days of panel discussions with highly-acclaimed experts and influencers in fashion, beauty and home categories. In addition, there will be interactive experiences in each of those realms for customers throughout the center as well as in storeparties, hosted by their influencers. For more info on all of the looks today and to RSVP for Style Week OC head to Ashley’s website.