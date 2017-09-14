Female Lakewood High School Teacher Accused of Carrying Out 3-Year Sexual Relationship With Teen Student

A former teacher at Lakewood High School was hit with nine felony charges Thursday stemming from allegations that she was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Mary Jahn, 52, is accused of carrying out lewd acts with the teenage girl over a span of three years, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Her charges include four counts of sexual penetration by foreign object, three counts of lewd act upon a child and two counts of oral copulation of a person under 18.

Jahn worked as a teacher during the relationship, which began in July 2008 when the student was 15 years old and ended in July 2011, prosecutors said.

The victim, now an adult, reported the sexual abuse to officials earlier this year.

Following investigation of the allegations, Jahn was arrested on Sept. 13, DA’s officials said.

Jahn was set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in the Long Beach branch of the L.A. County Superior Court. Prosecutors will request her bail be set at $750,000.

She faces a maximum possible sentence of eight years and four months in state prison if she is convicted as charged. She will also be required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

The Long Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the case.