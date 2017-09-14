Gardena Toddler Found; Police Searching for Parents

Gardena police are searching for a toddler’s parents after authorities found a young boy on a playground.

The 2 to 3-year-old boy was found around 2:45 p.m. on a playground at Denker Elementary at the intersection of Gardena Boulevard and Denker Avenue, police said on Facebook.

The child, who is too young to attend the elementary school, has not spoken to officers and does not appear to know his name, according to police.

Officers are traveling door-to-door in an attempt to identify him or his parents. Nobody has recognized the boy thus far, police added.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Gardena Police Department at 310-217-9600.