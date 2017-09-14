Group Launches Initiative Drive to Repeal California Gas Tax Hike on November 2018 Ballot

A group of California Republicans on Thursday filed papers to launch an initiative drive aimed at repealing a gas tax and vehicle fee increases and require future tax hikes be approved by voters.

The tax and fee increases signed by Gov. Jerry Brown will raise $5.2 billion annually for road and bridge repairs and expanded mass transit. The hikes — raising the gas tax from 18 cents to 30 cents per gallon — start Nov. 1.

Reform California, headed by former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio, filed papers with the state attorney general’s office Thursday to start the process to collect 587,407 signatures to qualify the measure for the November 2018 ballot.

“Sacramento politicians really crossed the line with these massive car and gas tax hikes and we intend to give taxpayers the chance to reverse that decision with this initiative,” DeMaio said in a statement.

