Kids Battling Cancer ‘Sworn In’ as Honorary LAPD Officers for the Day as Part of Event

Children fighting cancer were "sworn in" as honorary Los Angeles Police Department as part of an event held by LAPD and the Sunshine Kids Foundation on Thursday. Sara Welch reports from Hollywood for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 14, 2017.