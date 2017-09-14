× Man Arrested on Suspicion of Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in Fountain Valley: Police

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Fountain Valley, the Fountain Valley Police Department announced on Thursday.

Justin German, of Huntington Beach, was arrested on Wednesday after Huntington Beach police received a call about a red Ford Mustang that may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier that morning.

Huntington Beach police identified the driver as German and detained him while they contacted Fountain Valley police, authorities said in a Facebook post.

Fountain Valley police responded and transported German to their headquarters where he was interviewed and arrested, according to police.

German was booked into Orange County Jail and the Ford Mustang was towed and stored for evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fontana Police Department at 714-593-4481.