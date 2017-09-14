Protestors Gather Outside UC Berkeley Ahead of Conservative Speaker Ben Shapiro’s Appearance

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro was set to speak at UC Berkeley on Thursday evening amid intense security and some anxiety after a series of violent clashes between far-left and far-right protesters over the last few months.

Large swaths of the campus were closed off and there was a heavy law enforcement presence in advance of Shapiro’s appearance. It remained unclear whether far-right and so-called “antifa,” or anti-fascist, agitators would show up.

On Thursday, businesses citing concerns for employee and customer safety planned to close early, while a bank near campus boarded up its ATMs. Messages of resistance — “We don’t want your racist hate” — were scrawled on sidewalks in chalk.

By 5 p.m., a small crowd of Refuse Fascism demonstrators gathered in front of the campus to “speak out” against white supremacy, misogyny and fascism. Feet away, officers in riot gear lined up outside the campus student store.

