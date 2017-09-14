Red Carpet Jewelry Trends for Your Gown With Twila True Fine Jewelry and Anya Sarre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Twila True of Twila True Fine Jewelry and Celebrity Stylist Anya Sarre joined us live with the hottest jewelry trends that we’ll be seeing on the Emmy Red Carpet this weekend. Twila True Fine Jewelry is located at 980 West Coast Hwy in Newport Beach. For more information, click HERE or follow them on instagram or twitter. A big thank you to Albright Fashion Library LA for providing the gowns for the segment. For more information, click HERE or follow them on instagram. And finally, for more information on Anya Sarre, you can follow her on instagram. And for more red carpet secrets from Anya, be sure to tune in this Sunday at 11a to “Getting Emmy Ready” where Anya will reveal insider secrets on how to get Emmy ready. KTLA’s Emmy coverage starts at 11a.