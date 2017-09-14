Video Shows Woman Went Into Chicago-Area Hotel Freezer on Her Own Before Her Death, Activist Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A young woman whose body was found inside a freezer in a suburban Chicago hotel over the weekend entered the freezer alone, a person who saw video of the incident said Thursday.

Chicago community activist Andrew Holmes told KTLA sister station WGN that he viewed hotel surveillance video and that it shows 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins alone in the basement of the hotel.

"The important part is – and we always wondered and wanted to know – did anybody pull her down there? Did anybody force her down there? Was anybody on the other side, in that room, when she got down there?" Holmes said. "The answer to that is: no."

At times, Jenkins was shown stumbling around. Holmes believes she was trying to find a door to the staircase to get back up to the lobby.

Holmes said he saw Jenkins open the door to an old freezer, which apparently was not in use anymore.

A source told WGN that the freezer door did not have a lock and it had a mechanism to open the door from the inside.

Jenkins’ body was found in the freezer early Sunday, Sept. 10, nearly a day after her relatives first contacted the hotel and police to report her missing. Police said she was last seen at a party at the hotel early Saturday, Sept. 9.

The area medical examiner’s office said an autopsy was inconclusive. Rosemont police are continuing to investigate.

Earlier Thursday, representatives for the Crowne Plaza Hotel said they have released 36 hours of surveillance video from 40 different cameras to police. The police have since passed copies of the footage on to Jenkins’ family so they can review it before it is released to the public.

“They will now be able to view this footage at their convenience yet still have the opportunity to come to the police station at any time to discuss or review the footage with investigators,” Rosemont police said in a statement.

The statement also said police are sharing the video and other updates with representatives of Jenkins' mother, Tereasa Martin.

A hotel spokesperson said some surveillance video has already been shared with the family.

The hotel has also offered to pay for Jenkins' funeral costs. It issued a statement that read, in part:

The entire Crowne Plaza at Rosemont family grieves the death of Kenneka Jenkins. It is the tragic loss of a promising young person. We offer her family our deepest sympathies. … Our hearts go out to the Kenneka’s mother, her family and friends. We hope covering the funeral costs provides a small bit of relief for them.

Police say they’ve interviewed a dozen people who were at the hotel when Jenkins disappeared or are otherwise involved.

Jenkins’ family and others protested outside the hotel Wednesday evening.