Woman Found Dead in Laguna Hills Apartment; Person of Interest Detained

One person of interest was detained on Thursday after a woman was found dead in an apartment complex in Laguna Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities were called to perform a wellness check around 2:30 p.m. at a complex in the 25000 block of Via Lomas where they found the woman’s body, the Department said.

Homicide investigators arrived on the scene a short time later and a person of interest was detained, according to officials.

“We have a death investigation that we’re conducting. We’re trying to determine what exactly happened,” said Lt. Fred Thompson with the Department.

The woman was identified by friends as Yahaira Ocegueda Boykins, a young mother of three children. Boykins, who was in her 20s, had a 7-year-old son with her first husband and two other children with her current husband, friends said.

Her second husband was identified by friends as Jerel Boykins, a US Marine. Multiple witnesses were interviewed at the scene, the Department added.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000.