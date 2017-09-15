1 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 5 Freeway in Sun Valley; Southbound Lanes Closed

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead on the southbound 5 Freeway in the Sun Valley area Friday morning.

The crash was reported about 3:10 a.m. near the transition to the southbound 170 Freeway, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.

One person was killed in the crash, which left all southbound lanes blocked, Kravig said.

Video from the scene shows a sheriff’s department patrol car was involved in the multi-vehicle crash.

Two deputies inside the patrol car were not injured in the crash, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Schrader said.

Two inmates being transported from North County Correctional Facility in Castaic to the Inmate Receptions Center in downtown Los Angeles were also OK following the crash, Schrader said.

A SigAlert was issued for all southbound 5 Freeway lanes about 3:30 a.m. It was unclear when the lanes would reopen.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Irving Last and Gabriel Orendain-Necochea contributed to this report.