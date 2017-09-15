79-Year-Old Retired Barber Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Newport Beach Urologist

A 79-year-old retired barber was sentenced Friday to life in prison, plus 10 years, without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting a urologist inside the doctor’s Newport Beach office in 2013.

An Orange County Superior Court jury on Aug. 21 had swiftly found Stanwood Elkus of Lake Elsinore guilty of first-degree murder for making an appointment with Ronald Gilbert using a fake name and shooting the physician 10 times when he walked into the exam room.

Jurors also affirmed a special-circumstance allegation of lying in wait and a sentencing enhancement allegation of personal use of a gun, which added 10 years to Elkus’ life sentence.

Elkus had pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge by reason of insanity, but jurors determined he was sane at the time of the killing. Had they found that he was insane, Elkus likely would have been sent to a mental health facility.

