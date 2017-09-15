Bill to Require Middle, High Schools to Start After 8:30 A.M. on Hold, SoCal Legislator Says

A bill that would require California middle and high schools to begin their day no earlier than 8:30 a.m. is being shelved for the year, its author said Friday, a day after it fell well short of the votes needed for passage.

The legislation was introduced by Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada-Flintridge), who said he will revisit the issue in January.

Portantino said he is “disappointed in the opposition that promoted non-science and unsubstantiated arguments against SB 328, forcing us to move this fight for our children’s health to January. I’m committed to this issue and I will continue to work to see it become law.”

Supporters had cited research from sources including the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine showing that later starting times for schools reduce the negative impacts of sleep deprivation. Adolescents’ brains are “hard-wired” to not sleep before 11 p.m., the supporters said.

