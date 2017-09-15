Federal Appeals Court Upholds California’s Foie Gras Ban

A federal appeals court Friday upheld a California law that bans the sale of foie gras made by the force-feeding of ducks and geese.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court, overturning a district judge’s injunction against the law, said California is free to enforce it.

The state Legislature passed the law in 2004 after finding that forced feeding was cruel and inhumane..

Producing foie gras, a pricey delicacy made of the birds’ liver, typically involves placing a 10- to 12-inch metal or plastic tube into the bird’s esophagus to deliver large amounts of concentrated food.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.