Frank’s Famous Meatballs at Vitello’s

Recipe for Frank’s Famous Meatballs

2# lean ground beef

1# ground veal

2 Eggs

1/2 cup fresh chopped parsley

3 cloves fresh chopped garlic

1 Tbs granulated garlic

1 Tbs onion powder

1/2 cup dried oregano

1/2 Tbs crushed red chili pepper

1 cup Parmesan / fine shredded

1 cup bread crumbs

Mix together with KitchenAid or hand. Form into golf ball sized meatballs.

Place on lined cookie sheet, touching each other.

Cook for 20min at 350 degrees. Drain grease and add to fresh tomato.

Sauce and simmer until warm.

Enjoy with a friend and a glass of Sangiovese!