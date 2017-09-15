Full List of 50 SoCal Museums Participating in Free Admission Day This Sunday

More than 50 museums throughout Southern California will offer free admission this Sunday to highlight the Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA exhibitions, which had its official launch Thursday.

PST: LA/LA, a collaborative effort involving many regional art institutes, is a “far-reaching and ambitious” exploration of Latin American and Latino art, according to its website.

Art, events and performances related to the exhibition can viewed all across the area — from San Diego up to Santa Barbara — at larger and smaller museums, performing arts centers and galleries. The exhibition runs through January.

Dozens of museums involved in the project will be offering free admission Sunday. Included are some that already don’t charge for entry year-round.

Here’s the full list of participating museums: