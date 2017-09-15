Full List of 50 SoCal Museums Participating in Free Admission Day This Sunday
More than 50 museums throughout Southern California will offer free admission this Sunday to highlight the Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA exhibitions, which had its official launch Thursday.
PST: LA/LA, a collaborative effort involving many regional art institutes, is a “far-reaching and ambitious” exploration of Latin American and Latino art, according to its website.
Art, events and performances related to the exhibition can viewed all across the area — from San Diego up to Santa Barbara — at larger and smaller museums, performing arts centers and galleries. The exhibition runs through January.
Dozens of museums involved in the project will be offering free admission Sunday. Included are some that already don’t charge for entry year-round.
Here’s the full list of participating museums:
- 18th Street Arts Center
- Fowler Museum at UCLA
- Hammer Museum
- Skirball Cultural Center
- The Annenberg Space for Photography
- The Getty Center
- Craft & Folk Art Museum
- LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art)
- Angels Gate Cultural Center
- ESMoA
- Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
- Otis College of Art and Design, Ben Matlz Gallery
- Torrance Art Museum
- University Art Museum, CSU Long Beach
- California African American Museum
- Chinese American Museum
- ICA LA (Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles)
- Japanese American National Museum
- Los Angeles Central Library
- MOCA (The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles)
- REDCAT (Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater)
- Self Help Graphics & Art
- The Mistake Room
- USC Fisher Museum of Art
- Vincent Price Art Museum
- The Broad (standby line only)
- Autry Museum of the American West
- LAXART
- LACE (Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions)
- LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division) at West Hollywood Park
- Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery
- MAK Center for Art and Architecture
- ONE Gallery, West Hollywood
- Chapman University
- Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center
- Pasadena Museum of California Art
- Mingei International Museum
- Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego
- University of San Diego, University Galleries
- Art, Design & Architecture Museum UCSB
- Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
- Santa Barbara Historical Museum
- Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art
- Community Arts Workshop
- American Museum of Ceramic Arts
- Palm Springs Art Museum
- Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center
- Pitzer College Art Galleries
- Pomona College Museum of Art
- Scripps College, Ruth Chandler Williamson Gallery
- Sunnylands Center & Gardens
- UCR ARTSblock