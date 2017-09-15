New 500K Reward Offered in Case of Missing Glendale Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A "time limited" reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing Glendale woman has been increased to half-million.

An anonymous donor is offering a $500,000 reward until Sept. 24, the birthday of missing woman Elaine Park.

Park disappeared just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 28 when she left her ex-boyfriend's home located in the 2600 block of Delphine Lane in Calabasas. She was reported missing two days later.

Newly released surveillance video shows a car driving outside of the ex-boyfriend's home the night before Park's disappearance.

"There are no unoccupied homes on that street so it seems like a strange coincidence that there was an unknown vehicle at that location," said Jayden Bryant, a private investigator. "My investigative team believes that foul play was involved in this case."

Park's Honda Civic was found along the Pacific Coast Highway near Corral Canyon in Malibu on Feb. 2, five days after her disappearance, according to a GoFundMe page. Her keys, cellphone, purse and laptop computer were all discovered in the vehicle.

Glendale police searched the area, using bloodhounds, but have not found any sign of Park since her disappearance.

Park is described as a thin, Korean-American woman, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 125 pounds. She has long brown hair with blonde tips and brown eyes, as is known to wear heavy mascara and make up, according to Glendale police.

She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to call 800-551-3080 or visit the website elainepark.tips.