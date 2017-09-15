Ohio Mother Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend After Finding Him Naked on Top of Pre-Teen Daughter: Report

A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend six times after she found him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter earlier this week, according to a report.

The mother found the 31-year-old man on top of her daughter early Tuesday morning, news website Cleveland.com reported, citing police records.

“In a fit of rage,” she grabbed a pocket knife and stabbed him five times in the chest and once in the back of his head, the police document stated, according to the website.

They fought over the knife and eventually ended up outside where she screamed for help. According to records, the mother told police “her boyfriend tried touching her daughter and she stabbed him.”

The man told police his girlfriend thought the 12-year-old had feelings for him and may have been the reason she attacked, Cleveland.com reported.

The girl told investigators the man took off her pants before removing his own clothing, then sexually assaulted her. According to records, he told her: “This is what it is like in the real world when you have a boyfriend.”

The woman and her daughter suffered cuts on their hands during the struggle.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible sexual assault case.

No charges have been filed in the case yet.