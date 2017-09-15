Police Release All Hotel Surveillance Videos of Chicago Teen Before She Was Found Dead in Freezer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Friday released surveillance videos from the suburban Chicago hotel where 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was found dead in a freezer over the weekend, according to KTLA sister station WGN in Chicago.

Jenkins’ body was discovered Sunday morning after she had gone to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont Friday night for a party on the ninth floor.

In the videos released by police, Jenkins appears to be stumbling in the hotel kitchen, hallways and out of an elevator.

WGN did not receive any video where Jenkins walked into a freezer.

Police released the videos a day after a community activist told the station that he saw surveillance video of Jenkins alone in the hotel's basement. Andrew Holmes told the station she appeared to be stumbling around before opening the door to an old freezer, which was apparently not being used in anymore.

"The important part is – and we always wondered and wanted to know – did anybody pull her down there? Did anybody force her down there? Was anybody on the other side, in that room, when she got down there?" Holmes. "The answer to that is: no."

Police said they shared copies of the videos with Jenkins' family for them to view before releasing the footage to the public, according to WGN. Crowne Plaza Hotel representatives stated previously that they had given police approximately 36 hours of surveillance footage taken from 40 different cameras.

However, earlier Friday, an attorney representing Jenkins' family released a statement saying they have not received any video from police of her entering the hotel freezer.

“Despite request for all evidence, we have only been provided snippets of video, none of which shows Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer," the statement reads in part. "Serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka."

Jenkins' mother, Tereasa Martin, told WGN she first learned her daughter was missing about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, when she received a phone call from a friend who said they couldn't find the teen after the party.

Martin went to the hotel Saturday morning and asked staff to review surveillance footage amid the search for her missing daughter. She was told to call police, who told her to wait a few more hours because her daughter could have still been with friends.

Later that afternoon, Jenkins' family filed a missing person's report. After the report was filed, hotel staff started canvassing the building.

It wasn't until the following morning that Jenkins was found dead in the walk-in freezer.

Police believe she may have been drunk when she walked inside.

"She was so drunk--that was his exact words--she was so drunk she couldn't hold herself up. She was holding on to the wall," Martin told WGN on Monday, saying she suspected her daughter had been killed by someone.

The medical examiner's office said the autopsy was inconclusive, and an exact cause of death was still not known.

The incident remains under investigation.

