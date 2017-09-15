Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion
-
Yorba Linda Couple Found Dead After Hiking in Mojave Desert
-
Toddler Reunited With Family After Being Found Wandering Alone in North Hills Area
-
Remains of Manhattan Beach Hiker Missing For 10 Months Found in Inyo County
-
Doctors ‘Encouraged’ by Rep. Steve Scalise’s Improvement Following Alexandria Shooting
-
Escaped Georgia Inmates Accused of Killing 2 Officers Captured, Authorities Say
-
-
Man Wanted in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in Ventura: CHP
-
Fast-Moving Manzanita Fire Burning South of Beaumont Grows to 5,000 Acres
-
Water Main Break Floods Section of West Hollywood; Some Left Without Water
-
Downed Tree Takes Out Power Lines, Damages Home in Highland Park
-
SoCal Heat Wave Makes Even Newport Beach ‘Sultry’
-
-
Fire Tears Through Northridge Apartment Complex
-
REI Opening New Store in Burbank
-
Drake Bell Performs New Single “Honest”