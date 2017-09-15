× State Orders UCLA Pharmacy Closed After Discovering it Sent Out Drugs With Expired, Possibly Dangerous Ingredients

A state pharmacy inspector made a surprising discovery last year while conducting a routine records review at a Westside facility that compounded drugs for patients at UCLA medical centers.

More than 1,000 IV bags of sterile medications for heart patients and others with serious health issues had been made with expired and potentially dangerous ingredients, according to state Board of Pharmacy records.

At least 350 bags of the adulterated medications were delivered to patients in the sprawling UCLA Health system, which includes Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, the records show.

Whether any patients were harmed is unknown, and UCLA, which owned and operated the compounding pharmacy, has refused to comment. It’s unclear if the university attempted to warn patients who might be at risk or to recall the adulterated medications that were sent to them.

