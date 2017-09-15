Morton’s the Steakhouse Beverly Hills General Manager Shaun Hile and Chef Angel will join us live to tell us about the ultimate tailgating competition. To celebrate the return football, Morton’s the Steakhouse is offering fans nationwide the chance to win The Ultimate Tailgating Experience. All you have to do is submit a photo of your best tailgating moment on Morton’s social media platforms and you could win a catered tailgating experience for you and 14 of your friends along with a $500 gift card to Morton’s the Steakhouse. To enter the contest, #ScoreSomeSteak to instagram or twitter or visit their website. Morton’s the Steakhouse has locations all over Southern California including the one at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. For more information, visit their website.
The Ultimate Tailgating Experience Contest With Morton’s The Steakhouse
