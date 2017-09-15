U.S. Marine Arrested After Allegedly Fatally Shooting Estranged Wife, 23, in Laguna Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 26-year-old U.S. Marine was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder in the fatal shooting of his estranged wife, who was found dead at a Laguna Hills apartment complex, authorities said.

Jerel Boykins was detained by Marine Corps NCIS at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside Thursday, shortly after the 23-year-old victim's body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

It was not immediately clear when the woman was killed, but authorities found the victim about 2:30 p.m. Thursday after deputies were sent to the 25000 block of Via Lomas to perform a welfare check.

Sheriff's officials haven't released the woman's name yet, but friends identified her as Yahaira Ocegueda Boykins. The young mother had three children, including two with the suspect, friends said.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help pay for her funeral.

Jerel Boykins has been booked into the Orange County Jail and is being held on $1 million bail. His first court appearance is expected to take place Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000. Tips can be left anonymously through O.C. Crime Stoppers by dialing 855-847-6227, or visiting the website occrimestoppers.org.