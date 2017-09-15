Young Woman Killed in Hesperia Aqueduct Where 3 Died in Similar Crash in March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 24-year-old woman who had survived cancer and a kidney transplant was killed when her crashed early Friday morning into the same aqueduct in Hesperia that claimed the lives of a mother and her two toddlers in March.

The crash occurred just after midnight on the Main Street bridge that crosses the California Aqueduct.

Family members said Xanthel Linares, 24, had veered into a guard rail before plummeting down into the aqueduct.

Linares managed to call her mother from the sinking vehicle.

“Mommy, mommy … the car. I went in the water … The aqueduct mommy,” mother Patricia Linares said her daughter told her.

Patricia Linares said her daughter was screaming desperately and had trouble describing where exactly she was.

Rescue crews responded to the crash site and sent a dive team into the aqueduct to search for the crash victim, whose body was recovered about 4 a.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Xanthel Linares, the youngest of five siblings, had already beaten cancer and survived a kidney transplant, her sister Anette Linares said.

“The last words that she was able to say to my mom before she went under completely and was no longer able to speak were ‘I love you,’” Anette Linares said.

The family is asking for safer measures to be put in place on the bridge, where a mother and two boys were killed in a similar crash on March 2.