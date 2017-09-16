6 People Injured After Bee Attack in Monterey Park

Six people were injured after being stung by a hive of bees in Monterey Park on Saturday, according to the Monterey Park Fire Department.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of North Atlantic Boulevard. Monterey Park police and firefighters were responded to the scene a short time later.

Three pedestrians and three firefighters were stung and transported to multiple local hospitals in the area, according to authorities.

