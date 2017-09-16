6 People Injured After Bee Attack in Monterey Park

Six people were injured after being stung by a hive of bees in Monterey Park on Saturday, according to the Monterey Park Fire Department.
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of North Atlantic Boulevard. Monterey Park police and firefighters were responded to the scene a short time later.
Three pedestrians and three firefighters were stung and transported to multiple local hospitals in the area, according to authorities.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
34.062511 -118.122848