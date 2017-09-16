Bill Cosby’s Retrial in Aggravated Assault Case Set for April

Bill Cosby’s retrial on aggravated indecent assault charges has been set to start April 2 in a suburban Philadelphia courtroom.

The trial originally had been set for November, but the judge delayed the start so Cosby’s new legal team could prepare for the case.

Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill set the date in an order issued Friday.

The order said jury selection questions and jury instructions must be submitted to the judge by March 15.

The case centers on testimony from Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee who accuses Cosby of drugging and assaulting her in January 2004. Cosby’s attorneys argued that the sexual contact was consensual.

The famed comedian’s trial on three counts of aggravated indecent assault ended in a mistrial in June. Jurors said they were deadlocked and could not come to a unanimous decision.

Cosby will now be defended by attorneys Tom Mesereau, Kathleen Bliss and Sam Silver.

Mesereau is best known for his successful defense of Michael Jackson against child molestation charges in 2005.

More than 50 women have spoken out to various media outlets about allegations of sexual misconduct by Cosby. The star has denied any wrongdoing.

The retrial will take place at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, the county seat.