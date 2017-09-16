California Lawmakers Wrap up 2017 Legislative Session, Adjourn Until Next January
California lawmakers wrapped up their work for the year early Saturday morning, with sweeping new legislation to address issues from illegal immigration to the state’s housing crunch — and hundreds of bills being debated and decided in just the final 48 hours.
Leaders of the state Senate and Assembly praised the work of the Legislature in remarks after the final gavels fell in both houses.
“I think this has been an historic year for all of our accomplishments,” said Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) just after 2 a.m. on Saturday. “We put our values into action.”
This was the first year of the Legislature’s two-year session. Lawmakers now return to their home districts, and aren’t scheduled to return to Sacramento until next January.
