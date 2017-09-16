× Gov. Brown Likely to Sign Bill That Would End Lifetime Listing of Many Sex Offenders on Public Registry

After an emotional debate, state lawmakers on Saturday gave final legislative approval to a controversial bill that would end the lifetime listing of many convicted sex offenders on a public registry in California.

The bill, which was shelved then revived, was sent to the governor on the last day of the legislative session with Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) calling it one of the most difficult votes she has cast.

“It’s not an easy thing to do but sometimes we have to make hard votes,” Gonzalez Fletcher told her colleagues, adding that being a mom made it difficult to change a system aimed at tracking rapists and child molesters.

The measure by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) would require, starting in 2021, that the names of those who committed lower-level, nonviolent sex crimes or who are judged to be low risks to re-offend be removed from the registry after 10 or 20 years, depending on the crime.

