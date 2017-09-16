Gov. Jerry Brown Signs Bills That Spend $621 Million in Climate Change Money, Expand Rules for Marijuana Store Owners

A detailed plan for spending more than $621 million collected through California’s climate change program was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown on Saturday, along with new rules on the sale of medical and recreational marijuana.

Brown signed seven bills, all related to the state budget, just hours after the Legislature sent them to his desk in its final day of the 2017 session.

The climate money, raised through California’s sale of greenhouse gas pollution credits, represents the bulk of a $1.5 billion spending agreement between the governor and Democratic legislative leaders earlier in the week.

Brown also signed a bill on Saturday to allow a single store to be used by both medical and recreational marijuana distributors. The stores would also be able to run a manufacturing operation at the same site, and businesses could group together multiple licenses for pot cultivation in one facility.

