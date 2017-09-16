× U.S. May Not Withdraw From Paris Climate Deal, EU Official Says; White House Denies Report

A European official said Saturday the Trump administration has softened its stance on the landmark Paris climate accord and may not completely withdraw after all.

If true, this would mark yet another reversal of a Trump campaign promise, one of the most controversial.

But the White House quickly attempted to rebut the report.

“There has been no change in the United States’ position on the Paris agreement,” said Lindsay Walters, a presidential spokeswoman. “As the president has made abundantly clear, the United States is withdrawing unless we can re-enter on terms that are more favorable to our country.”

